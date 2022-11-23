Devils’ 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Devils franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to end as Matt Murray made 34 saves to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 victory in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg scored first-period goals as Toronto became the first team to beat the Devils (16-4) since Washington knocked them off on Oct. 24. Dougie Hamilton scored a goal on a tip in front with 5:08 to play, but Murray made a half-dozen saves in the final minutes to preserve the win.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.