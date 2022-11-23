Ellis, USC beat BYU in 1st round of Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 21 of his 27 points after the break to help Southern California beat BYU 82-76 in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The 27 points tied a career high for Ellis, who made all five of his shots and 11 of 13 free throws after halftime for the Trojans. USC made 18 of 29 shots after the break, turning a 31-30 halftime lead into an 18-point bulge with about five minutes left. Spencer Johnson scored 18 points to lead BYU. The Cougars missed 13 of 18 shots to start the second half.

