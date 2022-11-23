First win key in tough World Cup group for Swiss, Cameroon
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland against Cameroon has the look of a must-win opportunity even as their opening game in a tough World Cup group. They have talent-packed Brazil and robust Serbia also in Group G. So taking three points in the early afternoon heat on Thursday shapes as a key step for each team to advance. Cameroon was swept aside in three straight losses at each of its past two appearances, at the 2014 and 2010 World Cups. Switzerland had its best modern tournament result reaching the European Championship quarterfinals last year and won its qualifying group ahead of Italy.