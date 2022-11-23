PITTSBURGH (AP) — Led by Dae Dae Grant’s 23 points, the Duquesne Dukes defeated the Alabama State Hornets 75-57. The Dukes improved to 5-1 with the victory and the Hornets fell to 0-6.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.