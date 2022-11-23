Illinois seeks win over Northwestern plus help to win West

Illinois needs a win and some help to capture the Big Ten West and play in the conference championship game for the first time. It will take a victory over Northwestern and losses by Iowa to Nebraska and Purdue to Indiana. Illinois lost 19-17 at No. 3 Michigan last week when Jake Moody made a 35-yard field goal for the Wolverines with nine seconds left and has dropped three in a row after winning six straight. Northwestern has lost 10 straight since a season-opening win over Nebraska. The Wildcats are on their worst skid since the 1989 team went 0-11.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.