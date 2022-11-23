Iowa to lock up Big Ten title game bid with win over Huskers

Iowa will return to the Big Ten championship game as West champion if it knocks off the Cornhuskers an eighth straight time on Friday in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes were 1-3 in conference play a month ago and a December trip to Indianapolis looked like an impossibility with upstart Illinois reeling off wins. But the Illini have lost three straight and the Hawkeyes are on the doorstep after four straight wins. Iowa has won 14 straight November games.

