Jimerson’s 16 lead Saint Louis over Paul Quinn 96-53

ST. LOUIS — Gibson Jimerson scored 16 points as Saint Louis beat Paul Quinn 96-53. Jimerson shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Billikens. Javonte Perkins scored 15 points while going 5 of 9. Sincere Parker shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Tigers were led in scoring by Trevoin Shaw, who finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Norris Williams added nine points and three steals for Paul Quinn.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.