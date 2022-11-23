K-State to face KU with Big 12 title game possibly at stake

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State will know before Saturday whether it needs to beat Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown to earn a rematch with unbeaten TCU in the Big 12 championship game. If Baylor can knock off Texas on Friday, the No. 15 Wildcats will have their spot in Arlington. Otherwise, it will be up to Kansas State to beat the Jayhawks for the 14th consecutive time to play for the conference title, and it figures to be the toughest of any of them. The Wildcats are as good as they’ve ever been under fourth-year coach Chris Klieman, but Kansas is as good as it’s been under any coach in more than a decade. The Jayhawks already have clinched a bowl game for the first time since 2008.

