Lattimore among 7 Saints back at practice as 49ers await
By BRETT MARTEL
AP Sports Writer
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore is among six New Orleans players who’ve return to practice after being unavailable to play during a Week 11 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Lattimore practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday, as did defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport, running back Mark Ingram, left tackle James Hurst and left guard Andrus Peat. But their presence at practice raised the prospects that the Saints could get a number of prominent players back when they visit the surging San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Saints als have designated cornerback Bradley Robey for return from injured reserve. He was also is practicing again.