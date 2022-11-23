Lloyd scores 17, Seattle U knocks off Pacific Lutheran 89-53

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Anjaylo Lloyd helped lead Seattle U over Pacific Lutheran on Wednesday with 17 points off of the bench in an 89-53 win.

Lloyd was 6-of-10 shooting (5 for 9 from distance) for the Redhawks (5-0). Kobe Williamson scored 13 points and added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Seyi Reiley shot 3 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Jack Williams led the way for the Lutes (0-1) with 14 points. Sam Noland added 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for Pacific Lutheran. In addition, Jordan Thomas had nine points, four assists and three steals.

Seattle U led Pacific Lutheran 40-23 at the half, with Williamson (nine points) their high scorer before the break. Seattle U outscored Pacific Lutheran by 19 points over the final half, while Lloyd led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.