Lowry scores 28, Heat rally past Wizards 113-105

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 24 of his 28 points in the first half, Tyler Herro made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Miami Heat snapped a four-game slide by beating the Washington Wizards 113-105 on Wednesday night. Caleb Martin scored 24 points and Herro finished with 17 in his first game back following an eight-game absence with a sprained ankle. Bam Adebayo added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Miami, which trailed briefly in the fourth quarter after building a 17-point halftime lead. Kyle Kuzma scored 33 for the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis scored 21, Will Barton had 13 and Deni Avdija finished with 12 for the Wizards.

