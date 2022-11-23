Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:49 PM

Lowry scores 28, Heat rally past Wizards 113-105

KTVZ

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 24 of his 28 points in the first half, Tyler Herro made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Miami Heat snapped a four-game slide by beating the Washington Wizards 113-105 on Wednesday night. Caleb Martin scored 24 points and Herro finished with 17 in his first game back following an eight-game absence with a sprained ankle. Bam Adebayo added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Miami, which trailed briefly in the fourth quarter after building a 17-point halftime lead. Kyle Kuzma scored 33 for the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis scored 21, Will Barton had 13 and Deni Avdija finished with 12 for the Wizards.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content