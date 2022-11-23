No. 23 Coastal Carolina puts ranking on line at JMU
By HANK KURZ Jr.
AP Sports Writer
Coastal Carolina will travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia, hoping to make its stay in the Top 25 last longer than that of its opponent. James Madison spent a week at No. 25 earlier this season, its first in the poll, but a 45-38 loss at Georgia Southern started a three-game losing streak. They have won two in a row since. The No. 23 Chanticleers are trying to win 11 games for the third year in a row, but will likely be without injured quarterback Grayson McCall. He has thrown for 21 TDs with one interception.