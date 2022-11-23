Pack, Omier lead way in Miami’s 79-56 win over Terriers

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 23 points, Norchad Omier posted his 38th career double-double and Miami beat St. Francis Brooklyn 79-56. Pack was 9-of-13 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers. Omier had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Isaiah Wong added 10 points after the pair were named to the 40-player Lute Olson Player of the Year watch list on Tuesday. Miami shot 52%, scored 26 points off 19 turnovers including 13 steals, four by Wong. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Terriers, making 5 of 10 3-point attempts. St. Francis shot just 36%.

