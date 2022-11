VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has given the World Cup a shout-out. Speaking at the end of his weekly Wednesday general audience, Francis sent greetings to the players, fans and spectators who are following the World Cup. He prayed that it may be an occasion for brotherhood and peace. Francis is a life-long soccer fan and has long promoted sport as a way of promoting solidarity and fraternity.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.