Rozier’s big 4th quarter leads Hornets past Sixers 107-101

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored nine of his 22 points in the final 5 minutes as the Charlotte Hornets rallied past the Philadelphia 76ers 107-101 in a matchup of injury-riddled teams. Charlotte, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, won for only the second time in 13 games and ended a three-game skid. Philadelphia was playing without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Shake Milton led the Sixers with 22 points and De’Anthony Melton scored 20. P.J. Washington finished with 19 points, Kelly Oubre scored 14 and Nick Richards had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Charlotte.

