Savard’s goal in 3rd lifts Canadiens over Blue Jackets 3-1
By NICOLE KRAFT
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — David Savard scored the go-ahead goal against his former team early in the third period, sending the Montreal Canadiens past the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 for their second comeback victory in three games. Arber Xhekaj and Sean Monahan also had goals in the third for the Canadiens after the first two periods were scoreless. Sam Montembeault made 29 saves as Montreal avenged a road loss to Columbus six days earlier. Mathieu Olivier scored for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 26 shots in his second consecutive loss. Columbus has dropped two of three, both at home.