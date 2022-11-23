Savard’s goal in 3rd lifts Canadiens over Blue Jackets 3-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — David Savard scored the go-ahead goal against his former team early in the third period, sending the Montreal Canadiens past the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 for their second comeback victory in three games. Arber Xhekaj and Sean Monahan also had goals in the third for the Canadiens after the first two periods were scoreless. Sam Montembeault made 29 saves as Montreal avenged a road loss to Columbus six days earlier. Mathieu Olivier scored for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 26 shots in his second consecutive loss. Columbus has dropped two of three, both at home.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.