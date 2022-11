NEW YORK (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made a career-high 50 saves and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice early in the second period as the New York Islanders beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0. Defenseman Sebastian Aho also scored for the Islanders, who have won two consecutive games and four of six. The Islanders also improved to 12-1-2 in their last 15 home games against the Oilers.

