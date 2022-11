COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Camden Vander Zwaag’s 22 points helped Air Force defeat Mississippi Valley State 64-51. Vander Zwaag also contributed three blocks for the Falcons. Corbin Green scored 13 points and added five rebounds, four steals, and three blocks. Alvin Stredic Jr. led the Delta Devils (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Terry Collins added 11 points for Mississippi Valley State. Kadar Waller put up 11 points.

