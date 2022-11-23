Vescovi, No. 22 Tennessee beats Butler in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored all 13 of his points after halftime and sparked the clinching run that helped No. 22 Tennessee beat Butler 71-45 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Vescovi hit three 3-pointers during a 17-1 run that blew the game open for the Volunteers. Tennessee led 28-23 at half then used the run to take an 18-point lead. Julian Phillips added 11 points for Tennessee, which will play Southern California in Thursday’s semifinals. Jayden Taylor scored 18 points to lead Butler, which shot just 31.9%. The Bulldogs made just 5 of 23 3-pointers, including 1 of 10 after halftime.

