TORONTO (AP) — Hall of Fame defenseman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 seasons, has died at 71. He had Lou Gehrig’s disease. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming’s death in a statement on Thursday. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Salming spent a 17th season with the Detroit Red Wings before retiring after the 1989-90 season.

