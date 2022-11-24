Dutch not expected to emulate Germany with World Cup protest

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands is not expected to emulate Germany by making a gesture to protest host nation Qatar’s human rights record before Friday’s World Cup game against Ecuador. Germany’s players covered their mouths for the team photo ahead of their match against Japan on Wednesday to protest against FIFA for its clampdown on the “One Love” armbands. Seven European teams had planned to wear the item in a move seen as a rebuke to Qatar. Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries says the players won’t do anything on the field Friday because they feel they have done enough. He says “from now on we need to concentrate on football.”

