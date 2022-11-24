Family of Katie Meyer files wrongful death suit vs Stanford

Katie Meyer’s parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford, saying the 21-year-old goalie was distressed about facing discipline over an incident from August 2021. Meyer took her own life in late February. The civil lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. USA Today obtained the lawsuit. The lawsuit says Meyer spilled coffee on a Stanford football player who allegedly had sexually assaulted a soccer teammate. It also said that Meyer received a formal written notice on the evening of Feb. 28 that charged her with a “Violation of the Fundamental Standard.” A Stanford spokesperson told USA Today that the school “strongly disagreed” with the lawsuit’s claim.

By The Associated Press

