Ghana coach slams ref after Ronaldo’s record World Cup goal

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ghana coach Atto Oddo has criticized the American referee who awarded the penalty that resulted in Cristiano Ronaldo’s record goal at the World Cup. Addo called it “a special gift from the referee.” Ronaldo won and converted the second-half penalty that made him the first male player to score in five World Cups. Portugal went on to beat Ghana 3-2. The tournament in Qatar is likely the 37-year-old Ronaldo’s last World Cup.

