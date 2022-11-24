Inflation or not, price of pro sports teams keeps going up

Inflation isn’t going to hurt the bankrolls of sports team owners. In fact, it may help. While the uber-rich will have to pay a little more for their eggs at the grocery store – just like everyone else – inflation isn’t likely to affect the bottom lines at their sports properties. Sports business analysts say the added costs of running the teams is like a rounding error for the multibillion dollar teams. And when the stock market turns sour, sports teams can hold their value better than other investments. Several major pro teams are currently on the market, including English Premier League teams Manchester United and Liverpool. If the NFL’s Washington Commanders are sold, it could break the record for highest price ever for a sports team.

