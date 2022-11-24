Jason Scrivener has early 2nd-round lead at Australian PGA
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Jason Scrivener shot a 4-under 67 in calm morning conditions to take a two-shot clubhouse lead during the second round of the Australian PGA at Royal Queensland. Scrivener’s last tournament win was the New South Wales Open in 2017. He has a 36-hole total of 10-under 132. Scrivener is a European tour member, born in South Africa and raised in Perth, Western Australia. The Australian PGA is co-sanctioned by the European tour. Cameron John (65) and Masahiro Kawamura (66) were two behind Scrivener. Adam Scott and British Open champion Cameron Smith were playing in the afternoon.