DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions came into Thanksgiving on their first three-game winning streak in five years, thanks to some clutch plays late in games. On Thursday, they had chances to stun the Buffalo Bills for a fourth straight win, but they couldn’t quite do it.

