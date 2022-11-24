No. 12 LSU women top George Mason but century streak ends

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Angel Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for her sixth-straight double-double but No. 12 LSU’s streak of five-straight 100 point games came to an end in an 80-52 win over George Mason at the Goombay Splash. The game was never in doubt as the Tigers scored the first eight points and made 10 of 15 shots and 7 of 8 free throws to lead 27-9 after one quarter. LSU came up short of what is believed to be the NCAA record of six-straight century games by Louisiana Tech in the midst of the 1981-82 season. That team won the first-ever NCAA women’s basketball championship with current LSU coach Kim Mulkey as the point guard. Sonia Smith led the Patriots with 15 points.

