Bradbury maintains lead at weather-affected Joburg Open

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Dan Bradbury will take a one-shot clubhouse lead into the weekend after second-round play at the Joburg Open again ended early because of thunderstorms and then fading light. The Englishman shot a 5-under 66 a day after his 63 equaled the course record at Houghton Golf Club. Play was suspended for nearly three hours because of thunder and lightning. It resumed but was later suspended overnight for fading light. Casey Jarvis was a shot off the lead with four holes left in his second round. The 19-year-old South African made seven consecutive birdies when play was halted. Romain Langasque of France was also a stroke back after completing 11 holes.

