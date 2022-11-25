Gators ride big early lead to 81-68 win over Oregon State

PORTLAND (AP) — Trey Bonham scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half when Florida built a double-digit lead on its way to an 81-68 win over Oregon State on Friday in a consolation semifinal at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Will Richard added 13 points, Colin Castleton 12 and Riley Kugel 10 for the Gators, who bounced back from a 90-73 loss to Xavier in a first-round game to shoot 57% in an easy win over Oregon State. Jordan Pope and Tyler Bilodeau scored 12 points each and Michael Rataj added 11 for the Beavers, who shot 46%.

