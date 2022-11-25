Horston, Jackson lead No. 23 Tennessee women past Colorado

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Horston scored 23 points, Rickea Jackson added 20, and No. 23 Tennessee defeated Colorado 69-51. Horston added eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Lady Vols. Jackson had six rebounds and four steals. No other Tennessee starter scored more than two points, but the Lady Vols got 22 points from their bench. Tennessee gave up just 14 points in the first half and led 30-14 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Vols shot 71.4% and outscored the Buffaloes 27-21. Kindyll Wetta led Colorado with 13 points off the bench and Aaronette Vonleh scored 10. Jaylyn Sherrod, who scored 11 points, was the only starter in double figures.

