Maradona’s World Cup absence “strange” for Messi, Argentina

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — This World Cup will be a special one for Argentina no matter what happens on the field. It is likely to be the last World Cup for Lionel Messi and it is also the first without Diego Maradona following his death exactly two years ago. Argentine fans are watching soccer’s showcase event without their beloved “God” being around for the first time since 1978. Several tributes were dedicated to Maradona ahead of the 2022 World Cup, both in Argentina and in Qatar. FIFA president Gianni Infantino praised the Argentina great.

