Mims runs for 3 TDs, Fresno St. beats Wyoming 30-0

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Mims scored touchdowns on runs of 4, 1 and 2 yards and Fresno State beat Wyoming 30-0 in the regular season finale for both teams. The Bulldogs (8-4, 7-1 Mountain West Conference), who have won seven consecutive games after losing four of five to open the season, play at Boise State in the Mountain West Conference championship game Dec. 3. Fresno State took the opening kickoff and went 66 yards — with the help of a personal foul and a pass interference penalty against the Cowboys — in five plays to take a 7-0 lead on Mims’ first touchdown with 12:59 to play in the first quarter. Wyoming (7-5, 5-3) finished with 191 total yards and just 12 first downs on 13 offensive drives,

