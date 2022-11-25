No. 16 Florida State runs wild over Florida for 45-38 win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Trey Benson’s 17-yard scoring run with 4:06 left in the game was his third touchdown of the game and gave No. 16 Florida State a 45-38 win over rival Florida. Benson had 111 rushing yards on 20 carries and Jordan Travis ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns as the Seminoles rushed for 228 yards — the seventh straight time they surpassed the 200-yard rushing mark. Florida drove the field in the final minutes but Anthony Richardson’s fourth-down pass over the middle was incomplete with 39 seconds to go.

