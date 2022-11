No. 21 Baylor women beat Saint Louis in Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 16 points with six assists, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 21 Baylor beat Saint Louis 92-58 in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Baylor opened the game on a 14-2 run, led 25-11 after one quarter and held a double-digit advantage the rest of the way. The Bears led 86-47 with 7:58 to go in the fourth. Ja’Mee Asberry added 14 points, and Jaden Owens added 11 points and 10 assists for Baylor, which was coming off a 73-68 loss to then-No. 19 Maryland on Sunday. Bella Fontleroy had 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench. The Baylor defense nearly recorded 19 turnovers for the fourth time in five games, but Saint Louis finished with 18.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.