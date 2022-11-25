‘Perfectionist’ De Bruyne accepts need to adapt at World Cup
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Playing for Belgium at the World Cup feels a lot different to Kevin De Bruyne than playing for Manchester City in the Premier League. De Bruyne’s temper flared at times during Belgium’s underwhelming first performance at the World Cup. He showed his disgust toward teammates and was engaged in a heated discussion with coach Roberto Martinez during the 1-0 win over Canada on Wednesday. De Bruyne accepts the need to “adapt to my teammates” and said Friday he only gets so agitated because he is a “perfectionist.” Belgium plays Morocco on Sunday.