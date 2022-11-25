Pitt wins third straight, beats William & Mary 80-64

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Pittsburgh to an 80-64 victory over William & Mary for its third straight win. It was Hinson’s second double-double this season. John Hugley IV and Jamarius Burton added 16 points apiece for Pitt (3-3). Nike Sibande had 15 points and nine rebounds. Trailing by four at the break, Pitt tied the game three minutes into the second and then pulled away on a 22-7 run for a 64-50 lead with 12:04 remaining. Ben Wight had 24 points and 11 rebounds for William & Mary (3-3).

