Smith takes 3-stroke lead into final round of Australian PGA

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith had a topsy-turvy round of 2-under 69 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Australian PGA. Smith had six birdies and four bogeys — including two in a row on 11 and 12 that saw his lead reduced to just one — before another bogey on the 18th to finish with a 54-hole total of 11-under 202 at Royal Queensland. Liu Yanwei of China (70) and Masahiro Kawamura (71) of Japan were tied for second. Four others, including Min Woo Lee (68) and second-round leader Jason Scrivener (74) were at 7-under and four behind Smith.

