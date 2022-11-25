TCU beats Cal, moves on to Emerald Coast Classic title game

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points and matched a career best with nine rebounds, and TCU beat winless California 59-48 to move on to the Emerald Coast Classic championship game. TCU (4-1) will face undefeated No. 25 Iowa (5-0) for the title. The Horned Frogs used a 13-5 surge for their largest lead of the game, 46-32 with 8:41 remaining. Miles scored four points during the stretch. Back-to-back 3s from Kuany Kuany and Grant Newell pulled Cal to 46-38, but they didn’t get closer. Lars Thiemann and Devin Askew each scored 12 points for Cal (0-6).

