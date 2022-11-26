Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an overtime loss at home to Winnipeg. Jason Robertson had an assist after three straight multi-goal games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.