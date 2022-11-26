Australia beats Tunisia 1-0 to revive its World Cup campaign

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 to revive its chances of advancing from the group stage at the World Cup. Mitchell Duke gave Australia the lead midway through the first half with a header. Defending champion France and Australia lead Group D with three points each while Denmark and Tunisia have one point each. France was playing Denmark later. Tunisia plays France and Australia meets Denmark in the final round of group games on Wednesday.

