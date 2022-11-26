Bradbury eyes wire-to-wire victory at Joburg Open

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Dan Bradbury has maintained his one-shot lead after Sami Valimaki of Finland double-bogeyed the 18th hole at the Joburg Open. The Englishman’s 4-under 67 at Houghton Golf Club kept him in the lead for a third straight day as he seeks a wire-to-wire victory and his first European tour title. Valimaki looked poised to overtake Bradbury before getting into trouble in the trees at the 18th. Valimaki shot 66 and was alone in second. Daniel Van Tonder of South Africa was three shots back in third place after his 67. The 23-year-old Bradbury mixed six birdies with two bogeys to finish the third round at 17-under 196 overall.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.