Brazil with plenty of options to replace Neymar at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — With Neymar out for at least another match, Brazil coach Tite must now start thinking about a replacement – and this time he has plenty of options. Tite brought nine forwards to the World Cup, and could also add a midfielder as Neymar’s replacement if wanted. Neymar hurt his right ankle in Brazil’s opening 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday. The most straight forward option would be to use Rodrygo in Neymar’s position. Another alternative would be to put an extra midfielder in Neymar’s position to free up the other forwards.

