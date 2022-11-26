Germany wins women’s bobsled opener, Humphries wins bronze

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Kim Kalicki and Anabel Galander of Germany won the opening women’s bobsled World Cup race of the season. They held off the Swiss duo of Melanie Hasler and Nadja Pasternack. Kalicki drove to the win in 1 minute, 45.93 seconds. Hasler’s time was 1:46.13. Kaillie Humphries and Emily Renna of the U.S. were third in 1:46.34. It was Humphries’ 10th time competing in a major international race in Whistler, and she’s medaled in all 10 of those events. Renna got a medal in her World Cup debut. Humphries now has 58 medals in World Cup women’s races.

