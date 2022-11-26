Gore Jr.’s career day leads Southern Miss past UL Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP) — Frank Gore Jr. ran for a career-high 199 yards and a key touchdown and Southern Mississippi became bowl eligible by defeating UL Monroe 20-10. The Golden Eagles qualified for a bowl for the 19th time since 1997 and will return to the postseason for the first time since 2019. Gore finished the regular season with 1,053 yards. Trey Lowe’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Jakarius Caston got the Golden Eagles on the board and Briggs Bourgeois added two short field goals. Leading 13-10 midway through the fourth quarter, Gore sealed the win for Southern Miss with a 33-yard touchdown run.

