Herdman’s inspiration try at World Cup, provokes Croatia
By RONALD BLUM
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada coach John Herdman attempted to inspire his players after a 1-0 loss to Belgium in his nation’s first World Cup match in 36 years. His televised comments may have served to provoke Croatia, the losing finalist in 2018. Croatia’s 24 Sata (24 Hours) tabloid ran a fullpage photo of a naked Herdman with Maple Leaf flags over his mouth and private parts and a headline that translated to: “You have the mouth, but do you have the (guts) as well?” Canada and Croatia, which opened with a 0-0 draw against Morocco, play Sunday.