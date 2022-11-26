Injury sidelines Badgers RB Braelon Allen for Minnesota game

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin won’t have leading rusher Braelon Allen available for the Badgers’ regular-season finale Saturday with Minnesota. The Badgers’ pregame status report lists Allen as out due to an injured right leg. Allen hurt his ankle last week in a 15-14 victory at Nebraska. Allen has rushed for 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Wisconsin also will be playing the first half of Saturday’s game without star outside linebacker Nick Herbig. Herbig committed a targeting penalty in the second half of the Nebraska game.

