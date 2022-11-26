James’ season-high 39 points lead Lakers by Spurs, 143-138

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James had a season-high 39 points along with 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio has lost eight straight, tied for the fourth-longest skid in franchise history. While James was playing in his second game following a five-game absence, Los Angeles center Anthony Davis sat out with a bruised left calf he sustained in Friday’s victory over San Antonio. Keldon Johnson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead San Antonio. Tre Jones added 23 points and 13 assists and Devin Vassell had 19 points.

