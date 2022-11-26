Jones posts double-double as UNLV routs Life Pacific 126-54

LAS VEGAS — Karl Jones came off the bench to score 20 points and grab 12 rebounds and UNLV remained unbeaten with a 126-54 victory over Life Pacific. Jones added 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Rebels (7-0). Jackie Johnson III scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Keshon Gilbert shot 4 for 5 and had 13 points. Albert Matute led the way for the Warriors with 13 points and two steals. Daniel Hernandez and Pedro Leal-Cruz scored eight apiece.

