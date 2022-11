PEORIA, Ill. — Malevy Leons scored 32 points to lead Bradley over Merrimack 83-41. Leons added 10 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Braves. Connor Hickman added 14 points with four 3-pointers and Rienk Mast finished with 12 points. Jordan Derkack led the Warriors in scoring, finishing with 13 points and three steals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.