NICEVILLE, Fla. — Led by Chris Kuzemka’s 12 points, the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks 65-64 on Saturday. The Greyhounds are now 3-4 on the season, while the Warhawks dropped to 2-5.

